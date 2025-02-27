French paedophile surgeon's wife knew and 'did nothing', his brother tells court

"TABOOS"

Le Scouarnec meticulously documented his crimes, noting his victims' names, ages and addresses and the nature of the abuse.



In his notes, the doctor describes himself as a "major pervert" and a "paedophile".



"And I am very happy about it," he recorded.



Under French law, rape is "any act of sexual penetration, of whatever nature, or any oral-genital act committed on another person or on the person of the perpetrator through violence, coercion, threat or surprise".



The case has caused outrage in a country still traumatised by the revelations of the recent trial of Dominique Pelicot, who was convicted of enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily sedated wife.



Victims and child rights advocates say Le Scouarnec's case highlights systemic shortcomings that allowed him to repeatedly commit sexual crimes.