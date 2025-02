French paedophile surgeon's wife knew and 'did nothing', his brother tells court

VANNES, France: The then-wife of the French former surgeon on trial for allegedly assaulting or raping 299 patients was aware of his actions but "did nothing", the doctor's brother told the court Wednesday, adding he hoped he would be jailed for life.Retired surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec, 74, has been on trial in the western city of Vannes since Monday in one of the country's largest child sex abuse cases.Two hundred and fifty-six of the victims were under 15 at the time, the youngest aged one and the oldest 70.Marie-France "could have made sure that my brother was arrested", the doctor's sibling told the court.The brother, whose name AFP is not disclosing to protect his privacy, admitted to a strong feeling of dislike towards his brother's then wife and acknowledged that he had no "proof" to support his claims.Marie-France divorced Le Scouarnec in 2023.The brother accused Marie-France of "loving her husband for his money" and having sexual relations with other men while she was married.He also said his brother should be imprisoned for life."It would be good for society," he added.The former surgeon is already in jail, having been found guilty in 2020 of abusing four children, including two of his nieces.In the latest trial, Le Scouarnec faces allegations that he assaulted or raped 299 patients at a dozen hospitals between 1989 and 2014, in many cases while they were waking up from anaesthetic or during post-op checkups.If convicted, Le Scouarnec faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.Five years his junior, the brother claimed to have cut all ties with Le Scouarnec since his arrest in 2017.Le Scouarnec asked his brother to forgive him.