G7 leaders forge on without Trump, Canada aids Ukraine

KANANASKIS, Alberta: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday (Jun 17), securing new aid from host Canada for the war against Russia after US President Donald Trump left early due to developments in the Middle East.

The G7 wealthy nations struggled to find unity over the conflict in Ukraine after Trump expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and having imposed tariffs on many of the allies present.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would provide US$1.47 billion in new military assistance for Kyiv as well as impose new financial sanctions.

A Russian attack overnight on Kyiv and other cities that killed at least 16 people "underscores the importance of standing in total solidarity with Ukraine," Carney said.

Carney said when G7 leaders met for dinner on Monday before Trump left, they stressed the importance of using "maximum pressure against Russia" to force it to start serious peace talks.

Zelenskyy said he had told the G7 leaders that "diplomacy is now in a state of crisis" and said they need to continue calling on Trump "to use his real influence" to force an end to the war.

"Even if the American President is not putting enough pressure on Russia right now, the truth is that America still has the broadest global interests and the largest number of allies. All of them will need strong protection," he said in a post on his Telegram account.

Although Canada is one of Ukraine's most vocal defenders, its ability to help Kyiv is far outweighed by the United States, the largest arms supplier. Zelenskyy had said he hoped to talk to Trump about acquiring more weapons.