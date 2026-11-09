G7 allies to assess impact of Trump's midterm setback at Paris talks

PARIS: A G7 foreign ministers gathering in Paris on Monday (Nov 9) will provide the first opportunity for Washington's allies to gauge whether a US midterm defeat for President Donald Trump alters the administration's approach to Ukraine, the Middle East and ties with its closest partners, four G7 diplomats said.

The diplomats signalled the Democrats' gains could narrow the White House's room for manoeuvre but warned against expecting a return to traditional US multilateralism while foreign policy remains very much under Trump's control.

The meeting, moved at short notice from Marseille to Paris for security reasons after weeks of protests across France, will see US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender, make his first appearance before allies since the elections.

Other than France, the G7 includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Union. Ministers from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Korea and Brazil are also attending.

With Ukraine top of the agenda, the G7 ministerial comes ahead of trilateral discussions on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi between Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

Officials from France, Britain, Germany, NATO and the European Commission are also aiming to be in the Emirati capital, although they are not expected to take part in the trilateral format.