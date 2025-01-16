Gaza ceasefire promising, but underlying issues remain unaddressed: Analysts

A ceasefire deal that will pause the 15-month war in Gaza and see the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners is a promising development, but the truce remains fragile and root problems persist, analysts said on Thursday (Jan 16).

Still, they were positive the deal would outlast the only other ceasefire that had been held so far – for a single week in November 2023 – citing war fatigue and depleted ranks.

“I’m a little more optimistic than I would have been months ago, and that's partly because both sides have also expended a lot of capability by now,” said Jessica Genauer, a senior international relations lecturer at Flinders University.

“(But the deal) is precarious. It’s fragile. Both sides need to maintain that commitment,” she told CNA938, adding any violations could easily lead to a renewal of hostilities.