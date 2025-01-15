Gaza ceasefire appears close as US, Egyptian leaders put focus on 'coming hours'

Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi talked about progress in the negotiations on Tuesday.

"Both leaders committed to remain in close coordination directly and through their teams over the coming hours," the White House said in a statement after the leaders' telephone call.

The two presidents "emphasised the urgent need for a deal to be implemented".

Hamas said the talks had reached the final steps and it hoped this round of negotiations would lead to a deal.

An Israeli official said talks had reached a critical phase although some details needed to be worked out: "We are close, we are not there yet."

White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said hopefully a Gaza hostage deal will be reached this week.

Visiting Rome, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday he believed a majority of Israel's coalition government would support a Gaza deal if one is finally agreed, despite vocal opposition from hardline nationalist parties in the coalition.

Militant group Islamic Jihad, which is separate from Hamas and also holds hostages in Gaza, said it was sending a senior delegation that would arrive in Doha on Tuesday night to take part in final arrangements for a ceasefire deal.

If successful, the phased ceasefire - capping over a year of start-and-stop talks - could halt fighting that decimated Gaza, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, made most of the enclave's population homeless and is still killing dozens a day.

That in turn could ease tensions across the wider Middle East, where the war has fuelled conflict in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, and raised fears of all-out war between Israel and Iran.

Israel would recover around 100 remaining hostages and bodies from among those captured in the Oct 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas that precipitated the war. In return it would free Palestinian detainees.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who gave a speech in Washington outlining a vision for governing the Palestinian territories after the war, said it was up to Hamas to accept a deal that was already set for implementation.