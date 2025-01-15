Blinken says plan for post-war Gaza will be handed over to Trump administration

DOHA/CAIRO/JERUSALEM: Negotiators were trying to clinch agreement on Tuesday (Jan 14) on the final details of a ceasefire in Gaza after marathon talks in Qatar, with mediators and the warring sides both saying a deal was closer than ever.



However, after more than eight hours of talks, a senior Hamas official told Reuters late on Tuesday that the Palestinian group was still waiting for Israel to submit maps showing how its forces would withdraw from Gaza.



"(Hamas) hasn't delivered its response yet (to the ceasefire plan) because the occupation (Israel) has not submitted the maps that will show the areas to which its forces will withdraw," said the official, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.



He added the maps included Israeli withdrawals from the Netzarim area in the middle of the Gaza Strip, to allow the return of the displaced people to their homes, Jabalia in the north of the tiny territory, the Philadelphi road along the southern border with Egypt, and Rafah, also near that border.



Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari earlier told a news conference that talks on the final details were underway after both sides were presented with a text.



US President Joe Biden, whose administration has been taking part alongside an envoy of president-elect Donald Trump, said a deal was close.



Hamas said the talks had reached the final steps and that it hoped this round of negotiations would lead to a deal after mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.



An Israeli official said talks had reached a critical phase although some details needed to be hammered out: "We are close, we are not there yet."