Gaza-Egypt border crossing to remain closed until further notice, Netanyahu says

CAIRO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday (Oct 18) that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed until further notice, linking its reopening to Hamas handing over the remaining bodies of Israeli hostages.

Netanyahu’s announcement came hours after the Palestinian embassy in Cairo said Rafah, Gaza’s main gateway for movement in and out of the enclave, would reopen on Monday for entry into Gaza.

Hamas later said it would hand over two more bodies at 10pm local time (1900 GMT), bringing the total returned to 12 of 28 Israeli hostages’ remains under a US-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal.

ISRAEL SAYS HAMAS TOO SLOW TO RETURN BODIES

The dispute over the return of bodies has highlighted the fragility of the ceasefire, part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war.

Under the agreement, Hamas released all 20 surviving Israeli hostages it had held for two years in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held in Israel.

Israel says Hamas has been too slow to return the bodies of deceased hostages, accusing the group of using delays as leverage. Hamas said searching for the bodies amid Gaza’s vast destruction required time and equipment.

As part of the exchange, Israel has returned 15 bodies of Palestinian militants for each Israeli body it has received, officials said.