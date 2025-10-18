Hamas to hand over body of another Israeli hostage held in Gaza

GAZA CITY: Hamas said on Friday (Oct 17) it would transfer the body of another Israeli hostage to the Red Cross, with Israel confirming the handover would take place shortly after midnight on Saturday amid tensions over delays in returning remains under their ceasefire deal.

Israel said it had so far received nine of 28 bodies held in Gaza. Hamas, citing technical difficulties, said it needed heavy machinery and excavating equipment to locate more bodies buried beneath rubble.

Israeli officials, however, accused Hamas of stalling, insisting the group knows the locations of the hostages’ remains and was “running out of time” under the terms of the ceasefire.

CEASEFIRE DEAL UNDER STRAIN

Hamas said it remained committed to the ceasefire agreement and to handing over all remaining bodies. In a statement, the group’s armed wing said it had recovered a new body and would release it to the International Committee of the Red Cross at 2300 local time (2000 GMT).

An Israeli security official confirmed the planned handover, saying it would occur at 0030 local time in Israel (2130 GMT).

The dispute has added strain to the fragile ceasefire, the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas.