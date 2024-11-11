Gaza mother struggling to feed children says only death can end their suffering

GAZA: Itimad al-Qanou, a Palestinian mother struggling to feed her seven children, feels abandoned by everyone.

She sometimes feels that death is the best way to end her family's suffering after a year of war that has turned Gaza into a bombed-out wasteland gripped by hunger.

"Let them drop a nuclear bomb and end it. We don't want this life we're living; we are dying slowly. Have mercy on us. Look at these children," said the mother of three boys and four girls aged between eight and 18.

Children in their town of Deir al-Balah crowd at a charity site with empty pots, desperate for nourishment. Aid workers distribute lentil soup from a pot. But it is never enough to stave off hunger and ease widespread panic.

Qanou says her family faces the Israeli airstrikes that have killed tens of thousands of people and flattened much of Gaza on the one side, and hunger on the other.

"No one is looking at us, no one cares about us. I ask the Arab countries to stand with us, at least to open the borders so food and supplies can reach our children," she said.

"They are all liars; they are lying to the people. The United States is standing with Israel against us, they are all united against us."

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid were allowed through the Erez crossing into northern Gaza on Monday (Nov 11).

The US will decide this week on whether Israel has made progress towards improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and how Washington will respond.