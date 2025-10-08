Cautious optimism at Gaza talks as Hamas hands over lists of names for swap deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Hamas handed over lists on Wednesday (Oct 8) of hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be exchanged in a swap, and said it was optimistic about negotiations to end the war in Gaza, while US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and envoy were due to join the talks.
Negotiations are focused on the mechanisms to halt the conflict, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the swap deal, the Palestinian militant group added, in a seemingly upbeat assessment of the talks over a plan put forward by Trump, the closest diplomats have come to silencing the guns.
One of the biggest sticking points will be pressure on Hamas to disarm, an issue it has so far been unwilling to discuss at the talks which began on Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, according to a Palestinian source close to the negotiations.
The timing of the implementation of the first phase of Trump's 20-point initiative has not been agreed so far, the source said.
TRUMP OPTIMISTIC, WITKOFF AND KUSHNER DUE TO JOIN TALKS
Trump expressed optimism about progress toward a deal on Tuesday, the second anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel that triggered Israel's assault on Gaza.
He is sending a team that includes his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, who served as Middle East envoy during the president's first term.
But officials on all sides have so far urged caution over the prospects for a rapid agreement.
Other senior figures were also expected to join the talks on Wednesday, including Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close confidant - and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, a longstanding mediator.
Another participant will be Turkish spymaster Ibrahim Kalin, pointing to a growing role for Turkey, a powerful NATO member which has close contacts with Hamas but which Israel has not previously viewed as a mediator.
ERDOGAN SAYS TRUMP ASKED TURKEY TO HELP PERSUADE HAMAS
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Trump had asked Turkey to help persuade Hamas to accept the deal. But he said it was important to apply pressure to Israel, which he called the main obstacle to peace.
"Peace is not a bird with a single wing. Putting the entire burden of peace on Hamas and Palestinians is not a fair, correct or realistic approach," he said.
Trump's plan calls for an international body led by Trump himself and including former British prime minister Tony Blair to play a role in Gaza's post-war administration.
Arab countries which back the plan say it must lead to eventual independence for a Palestinian state, which Netanyahu says will never happen.
Gaza's Islamic Jihad group, which is smaller than Hamas and also holds Israeli hostages, would also join the talks on Wednesday.
Hamas wants a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire, a complete pullout of Israeli forces and the immediate start of a comprehensive reconstruction process under the supervision of a Palestinian "national technocratic body".
Israel, for its part, wants Hamas to disarm, which the group rejects. Hamas has said it won't hand over its weapons until a Palestinian state has been established.
US officials suggest they want to initially focus talks on a halt to the fighting and the logistics of how the Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian detainees in Israel would be freed.
In the absence of a ceasefire, Israel has pressed on with its offensive in Gaza, although it has scaled back an assault on Gaza City in recent days at Trump's urging.
The Gaza health ministry said Israeli fire killed at least eight people across the enclave in the past 24 hours, the lowest death toll it has reported so far in the past week.
Even if a major breakthrough is reached, there is no clear indication yet of who will rule Gaza when the war ends.
Netanyahu, Trump, Western and Arab states have ruled out any role for Hamas, which seized the territory in 2007 after a brief civil war with its Palestinian rivals.
Global outrage has mounted against Israel's assault, which has internally displaced nearly Gaza's entire population and set off a starvation crisis. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a UN inquiry say it amounts to genocide. Israel calls its actions self-defence after the 2023 Hamas attack.
According to Gaza authorities, some 67,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault. It followed the Oct 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, when 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken to Gaza as hostages, according to Israel's tallies.