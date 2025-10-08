Cautious optimism at Gaza talks as Hamas hands over lists of names for swap deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Hamas handed over lists on Wednesday (Oct 8) of hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be exchanged in a swap, and said it was optimistic about negotiations to end the war in Gaza, while US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and envoy were due to join the talks.

Negotiations are focused on the mechanisms to halt the conflict, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the swap deal, the Palestinian militant group added, in a seemingly upbeat assessment of the talks over a plan put forward by Trump, the closest diplomats have come to silencing the guns.

One of the biggest sticking points will be pressure on Hamas to disarm, an issue it has so far been unwilling to discuss at the talks which began on Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, according to a Palestinian source close to the negotiations.

The timing of the implementation of the first phase of Trump's 20-point initiative has not been agreed so far, the source said.

TRUMP OPTIMISTIC, WITKOFF AND KUSHNER DUE TO JOIN TALKS

Trump expressed optimism about progress toward a deal on Tuesday, the second anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel that triggered Israel's assault on Gaza.

He is sending a team that includes his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, who served as Middle East envoy during the president's first term.

But officials on all sides have so far urged caution over the prospects for a rapid agreement.