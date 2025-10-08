‘Provocative act’: Anwar slams Israel’s interception of Gaza aid flotilla with 9 Malaysians onboard

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday (Oct 8) slammed Israel’s move in intercepting nine boats delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, and demanded that nine Malaysian activists taking part in the flotilla mission be released.

Anwar said Israeli forces illegally intercepted the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens to Gaza humanitarian mission in international waters at around 10.50am Malaysia time.

“I strongly condemn this provocative act, which clearly violates international law,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by local media.

“Detaining humanitarian vessels carrying aid for the people of Gaza is inhumane and a blatant breach of fundamental human rights and universal human dignity.”

Anwar demanded the immediate release of all Malaysian activists and volunteers on board the vessels, and called for them to be protected and unharmed throughout their detention.

“The Madani government will do everything possible to safeguard the lives of Malaysians involved in this humanitarian mission,” he added, as quoted by news outlet The Star.

The flotilla's vessels and passengers were safe, had been transferred to an Israeli port and were expected to be deported promptly, Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

"Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing," the ministry said.

Anwar’s comments came after the Malaysian ministry said on Tuesday that it is “closely monitoring” the latest humanitarian mission even as it welcomed back 23 participants of another such mission who had earlier been detained by Israel.

The ministry noted that the latest mission seeks to challenge Israel’s “illegal blockade” of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to its people.

“All Malaysian diplomatic missions in the region have been placed on full alert and instructed to maintain close monitoring of this mission. Necessary measures are being prepared to address any eventuality, including the possibility of detention by the Israeli regime,” it added.

“Malaysia will continue to work closely with partner countries to ensure that the safety and rights of its citizens are protected at all times.”