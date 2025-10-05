23 Malaysians on Gaza aid flotilla detained by Israel released; set to return home by Oct 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The 23 Malaysians who were part of an international aid flotilla to Gaza have been released by Israeli authorities and are set to return home by Monday (Oct 6), said Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said the group had left Israel for Istanbul, Türkiye, where they will undergo medical checks.

"All Malaysians are safe and in good health. They will remain in Istanbul for medical and health assessments before returning to Malaysia on either Oct 5 or Oct 6," said the ministry.

It also extended "deepest appreciation" to Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for "his decisive leadership, as well as his tireless efforts in securing the swift release of the detained Malaysians".

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Malaysia also thanked the Turkish government for its "pivotal facilitation and support", as well as the governments of Jordan, Egypt, the United States and ASEAN countries with a presence in Tel Aviv for their assistance in ensuring the safe return of their citizens.

Malaysia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan on Saturday posted photos of the 23 activists on his Facebook page.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, director-general of the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said the activists had departed Israel on a Turkish Airlines flight fully arranged and sponsored by the Turkish government.

The Sumud Nusantara centre is a regional solidarity movement from Southeast Asia formed to represent the aid flotilla efforts.

The flotilla carrying food and medical supplies to Gaza consisted of 44 civilian vessels carrying about 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.