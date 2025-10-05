23 Malaysians on Gaza aid flotilla detained by Israel released; set to return home by Oct 6
Malaysia's foreign ministry said the mission succeeded in "raising further international awareness about the illegal blockcade" by the Israeli government.
KUALA LUMPUR: The 23 Malaysians who were part of an international aid flotilla to Gaza have been released by Israeli authorities and are set to return home by Monday (Oct 6), said Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said the group had left Israel for Istanbul, Türkiye, where they will undergo medical checks.
"All Malaysians are safe and in good health. They will remain in Istanbul for medical and health assessments before returning to Malaysia on either Oct 5 or Oct 6," said the ministry.
It also extended "deepest appreciation" to Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for "his decisive leadership, as well as his tireless efforts in securing the swift release of the detained Malaysians".
Malaysia also thanked the Turkish government for its "pivotal facilitation and support", as well as the governments of Jordan, Egypt, the United States and ASEAN countries with a presence in Tel Aviv for their assistance in ensuring the safe return of their citizens.
Malaysia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan on Saturday posted photos of the 23 activists on his Facebook page.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, director-general of the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said the activists had departed Israel on a Turkish Airlines flight fully arranged and sponsored by the Turkish government.
The Sumud Nusantara centre is a regional solidarity movement from Southeast Asia formed to represent the aid flotilla efforts.
The flotilla carrying food and medical supplies to Gaza consisted of 44 civilian vessels carrying about 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
The fleet had hoped to arrive in Gaza on Thursday morning.
Since Wednesday, the Israeli military has intercepted the fleet at sea, taking them to an Israeli port and detaining participants from more than 40 countries. Among the 23 Malaysians detained were singers Zizi Kirana and Heliza Helmi.
“Sumud Nusantara expresses heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the families, delegates, secretariat and all Malaysians supporting this mission, for the care and leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Malaysian government," Sani said.
“Their relentless efforts and close international diplomatic ties were crucial in negotiating the release of the 23 Malaysians."
In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim thanked his "close friend", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and leaders of other "friendly countries" who helped to facilitate the release of the Malaysians.
While the flotilla was prevented from reaching Gaza, Malaysia's foreign ministry said the mission succeeded in "raising further international awareness about the illegal blockcade" by the Israeli government.
"The participation in the mission reaffirmed the commitment of Malaysians in standing for the Palestinian cause and in strongly opposing the ongoing genocide, starvation, tragic humanitarian catastrophe and destruction in Gaza.
"Malaysia will continue to work closely with its partners to ensure humanitarian efforts remain protected and that global solidarity for Palestine grows stronger," said the ministry.