Activists allege Greta Thunberg mistreated as flotilla detainees arrive in Türkiye

ANKARA: More than 130 pro-Palestinian activists detained by Israel for joining a Gaza aid flotilla arrived in Türkiye on Saturday (Oct 4), with two claiming that Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was mistreated during her detention.

Israel, which intercepted the flotilla earlier this week, denied the allegations, calling reports of mistreatment “complete lies.”

The Turkish foreign ministry said the deportees included 36 Turkish nationals and citizens from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Switzerland, Tunisia and Jordan.

A total of 137 activists landed at Istanbul Airport on Saturday, part of a wider group of more than 450 detained after Israel seized around 40 boats attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

‘TREATED TERRIBLY,’ SAY ACTIVISTS

Malaysian activist Hazwani Helmi, 28, told Reuters the detainees were “treated like animals” and said Thunberg had been shoved and forced to wear an Israeli flag during her detention.

“It was a disaster,” Helmi said, adding that food and water were scarce and that personal belongings and medication were confiscated.

American activist Windfield Beaver, 43, said Thunberg was “used as propaganda,” alleging she was pushed into a room as far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived.

Israel’s foreign ministry wrote on X that all detainees were “safe and in good health,” and that officials were working to complete the remaining deportations “as quickly as possible.” It also accused some flotilla members of obstructing the process, without evidence.