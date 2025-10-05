Hundreds of thousands turn out at pro-Palestinian marches in Europe

ROME: Huge crowds rallied across Europe on Saturday (Oct 4) in support of Palestinians, demanding an immediate end to the Gaza war and the release of activists detained on a flotilla that tried to reach the territory earlier this week.

Organisers said hundreds of thousands filled the streets of Rome for a fourth consecutive day, after Israel intercepted the Global Sumud flotilla of 45 civilian boats seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Police said about 70,000 people joined a separate protest in Barcelona, while thousands marched through Dublin to mark what organisers described as “two years of genocide” in Gaza.

OUTRAGE OVER WAR AND FLOTTILLA DETENTIONS

Spain and Ireland have been among Europe’s fiercest critics of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, which began after the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israeli communities near the enclave.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has faced accusations of inaction. On Saturday, she condemned protesters for defacing a statue of Pope John Paul II in Rome, calling it “a shameful act.”

“They claim to take to the streets for peace, but they insult the memory of a man who was a true defender and builder of peace,” Meloni said.

Protesters carrying Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine” and “Stop the genocide” filled central Rome. Families with children joined scouts and civic groups waving black-and-white keffiyehs.