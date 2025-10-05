Hundreds of thousands turn out at pro-Palestinian marches in Europe

ROME: Huge crowds rallied across Europe on Saturday (Oct 4) in support of Palestinians, demanding an immediate end to the Gaza war and the release of activists detained on a flotilla that tried to reach the territory earlier this week.
Organisers said hundreds of thousands filled the streets of Rome for a fourth consecutive day, after Israel intercepted the Global Sumud flotilla of 45 civilian boats seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Police said about 70,000 people joined a separate protest in Barcelona, while thousands marched through Dublin to mark what organisers described as “two years of genocide” in Gaza.
OUTRAGE OVER WAR AND FLOTTILLA DETENTIONS
Spain and Ireland have been among Europe’s fiercest critics of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, which began after the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israeli communities near the enclave.
In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has faced accusations of inaction. On Saturday, she condemned protesters for defacing a statue of Pope John Paul II in Rome, calling it “a shameful act.”
“They claim to take to the streets for peace, but they insult the memory of a man who was a true defender and builder of peace,” Meloni said.
Protesters carrying Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine” and “Stop the genocide” filled central Rome. Families with children joined scouts and civic groups waving black-and-white keffiyehs.
SPAIN AND FRANCE JOIN RALLIES
In Barcelona, pensioner Marta Carranza said Israel’s policy “has been wrong for many years and we have to take to the streets.”
In Paris, around 10,000 demonstrators gathered. Helene Coron, a spokesperson for the French Global Sumud group, told the crowd: “This flotilla didn’t get to Gaza. But we’ll send another, then another, until Palestine and Gaza are free.”
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said around 50 Spaniards aboard the flotilla had been detained by Israel. Organisers said the interception in international waters was “illegal.”
GROWING SOLIDARITY
Primary school teacher Jordi Bas, waving a Palestinian flag in Barcelona, said he was not surprised by the turnout. “People are beginning to wake up a bit,” he said. “The whole world is mobilising in solidarity.”
On Sep 14, some 100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters forced the halt of the Vuelta a España cycling race’s final stage in Madrid, where an Israeli team was competing.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for Israel to be barred from international sport over the Gaza war and announced plans to ban imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
In Dublin, speakers demanded sanctions on Israel and the inclusion of Palestinian representatives in any ceasefire plan.
In London, police said at least 355 people were arrested at a gathering supporting the banned group Palestine Action. Prime Minister Keir Starmer had urged against demonstrations after a deadly synagogue attack on Thursday.