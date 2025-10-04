UN experts warn Trump's Gaza peace plan could cause more oppression

GENEVA: Dozens of UN experts cautioned Friday (Oct 3) that key elements of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza were inconsistent with international law and risked deepening the oppression of Palestinians.



"Imposing an immediate peace at any price, regardless of or brazenly against law and justice, is a recipe for further injustice, future violence and instability," 35 United Nations independent experts said in a statement.



They voiced serious concerns about more than a dozen aspects of the 20-point plan unveiled by the US president last week, and backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The experts, who are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but who do not speak on behalf of the United Nations, said they "welcome part of the peace plan".