Trump says Israel must stop bombing Gaza immediately after Hamas declares ready to free hostages

HAMAS READY TO FREE GAZA HOSTAGES

Hamas said on Friday it was ready to release hostages held in Gaza under a peace deal proposed by Donald Trump but wanted negotiations on the details and a say in the future of the Palestinian territory.



It did not say if it would agree to disarm and demilitarise Gaza - something Israel and the US want but Hamas has rejected before. It also did not agree to an Israeli withdrawal in stages, as opposed to the immediate, full withdrawal Hamas demands.



The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier on Friday it had urged Hamas to accept the proposal or face grave consequences. There was also no immediate comment from Israel, which backs the proposal.



A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera that the group would not disarm before Israel's occupation of the enclave ends, comments that underscored the gap between the parties as the war approaches its two-year mark.