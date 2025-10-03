‘Noble humanitarian mission’: Malaysian king, leaders defend Gaza aid flotilla; urge Israel to release its detained citizens
Thousands also protested outside the United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday and Friday (Oct 3) in a show of solidarity with the aid flotilla that was carrying food and medical supplies to Gaza.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on Friday (Oct 3) described the international aid flotilla bound for Gaza as a “noble humanitarian mission without borders” to ease hunger in the war-torn enclave, as he criticised Israel’s actions.
“They carried only food supplies, yet were obstructed and detained. Such actions are against the principles of universal humanitarian values,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a Facebook post on Friday.
“The volunteers in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission, including Malaysians, are willing to accept risks and challenges in order to convey the message of humanity to the world.”
The flotilla carrying food and medical supplies to Gaza consisted of 44 civilian vessels carrying around 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
The fleet had hoped to arrive in Gaza on Thursday morning.
Since Wednesday, the Israeli military has intercepted the fleet at sea, taking them to an Israeli port and detaining participants from more than 40 countries. Twenty-three Malaysians have been detained, including singers Zizi Kirana and Heliza Helmi.
The interception of aid to Gaza has sparked protests worldwide, including in Italy, Spain, France and Ireland. In Malaysia, thousands of protestors marched in Kuala Lumpur towards the United States embassy on Thursday and Friday, calling on the global power to pressure Israel to release the detained Malaysians.
Washington has been a key ally of Israel in the Gaza war and protestors are demanding stronger action from Malaysia and the international community.
Malaysian leaders have condemned the obstruction of aid delivery to Gaza, where civilians are reportedly facing starvation.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has described Israel’s interception of the humanitarian mission as “utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world”.
“The flotilla embodied solidarity, compassion and the hope for relief for those under blockade,” he said in a post on social media on Thursday.
Malaysia will use all legitimate and lawful means to ensure that Israel is held to account, especially in matters concerning Malaysian citizens, he added.
In a statement on Thursday night, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry Wisma Putra said that all 23 Malaysians detained are “safe and in good health” and will be deported to third countries.
According to the director-general of the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, the Malaysian government is “exhausting all efforts” to secure the safe release of Malaysians involved.
The Sumud Nusantara centre is a regional solidarity movement from Southeast Asia formed to represent the aid flotilla efforts.
“As the patron of the Sumud Nusantara, the (Malaysian) Prime Minister has conveyed his regards to the families and given his full guarantee that he is closely monitoring the situation,” said Sani on Friday.
Local news outlet Malay Mail reported that five lawyers, who are also human rights legal activists from Malaysia, are currently in Jordan to ensure the Malaysian delegates detained receive transparent and fair legal protection.
In a pre-recorded message confirming the arrest, singer Zizi said that she was “abducted and taken against her will” by the Israeli forces.
“I appeal to the Malaysian government, especially Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to demand my immediate and unconditional release,” 40-year-old Zizi said as she held up a Malaysian passport in her hands.
“Our humanitarian mission was peaceful, non-violent and fully in compliance with international law.”
The same message was recorded by other detained Malaysians.
Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Friday urged any rallies to protest Israel’s interception of the flotilla be held in an orderly and law-abiding manner.
Two men, aged 23 and 32, were arrested at Thursday’s protest for obstructing policemen in the discharge of their duties.
Saifuddin said police personnel are deployed to safeguard public safety and order but certain parties had acted beyond limits, to the extent of injuring them.
According to broadcaster Astro Awani, the US embassy on Friday agreed to receive a protest memorandum concerning the arrest of activists.
The memorandum includes three main demands: immediate release of all detained volunteers, guarantees for the safety of unarmed activists, and the rejection of the Gaza peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which is viewed as sidelining the voices of the Palestinian people.
The protest in Kuala Lumpur comes as Malaysia prepares to host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit at the end of the month, with Trump scheduled to make a visit.
Leader of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) youth wing Akmal Saleh on Thursday urged the government to cancel its invitation to Trump if all activists detained are not released immediately.
Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas began after the latter launched attacks in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023 which saw some 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Since then, Israel has carried out a military assault in Gaza that has killed more than 66,000 people, mostly civilians, according to local health authorities, as well as military operations across the Middle East aimed at weakening Israel's Iran-backed enemies.