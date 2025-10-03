‘Noble humanitarian mission’: Malaysian king, leaders defend Gaza aid flotilla; urge Israel to release its detained citizens

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on Friday (Oct 3) described the international aid flotilla bound for Gaza as a “noble humanitarian mission without borders” to ease hunger in the war-torn enclave, as he criticised Israel’s actions.

“They carried only food supplies, yet were obstructed and detained. Such actions are against the principles of universal humanitarian values,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“The volunteers in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission, including Malaysians, are willing to accept risks and challenges in order to convey the message of humanity to the world.”

The flotilla carrying food and medical supplies to Gaza consisted of 44 civilian vessels carrying around 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The fleet had hoped to arrive in Gaza on Thursday morning.

Since Wednesday, the Israeli military has intercepted the fleet at sea, taking them to an Israeli port and detaining participants from more than 40 countries. Twenty-three Malaysians have been detained, including singers Zizi Kirana and Heliza Helmi.

The interception of aid to Gaza has sparked protests worldwide, including in Italy, Spain, France and Ireland. In Malaysia, thousands of protestors marched in Kuala Lumpur towards the United States embassy on Thursday and Friday, calling on the global power to pressure Israel to release the detained Malaysians.

Washington has been a key ally of Israel in the Gaza war and protestors are demanding stronger action from Malaysia and the international community.