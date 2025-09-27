Aid route closure worsens food shortages in famine-hit northern Gaza

CAIRO: Since Israel shut a vital corridor into famine-stricken northern Gaza before escalating its ground offensive this month, community kitchens and health clinics have closed and flows of food have slowed, residents and UN agencies said (Sept 26).

The Zikim Crossing was shut on September 12, days ahead of Israel’s ground offensive on Gaza City in the north of the territory, prompting warnings from aid agencies.

Since then, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) told Reuters it had not managed to bring any supplies through Zikim, which previously carried half its food deliveries into Gaza.

The number of daily meals served as aid in northern Gaza dropped to 59,000 as of September 22 from 155,000 on August 30, as some kitchens serving free meals shut, according to Amjad Al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGOs Network, and UN data.

GAZANS SAY FOOD IS SCARCER

Residents say conditions are worsening. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced by the latest offensive, though others have stayed despite Israeli evacuation orders, citing fears about security and hunger if they move.

"The situation is becoming more difficult," said Um Zaki, a mother of five in Gaza City’s Sabra district, describing rising food prices and growing scarcity. "People who sell things like food have left to the south," she said.

Ismail Zayda, a 40-year-old with a week-old baby and two young boys, said his family was surviving on canned food in a camp near the coast. "There are no vegetables at all," he said.

Gaza City municipality also reported a worsening water crisis, with supplies meeting less than 25 per cent of daily needs. Fuel shortages and security risks have further curtailed deliveries.