Italy, Spain deploy warships to protect Gaza aid flotilla after drone attack

ROME: Italy and Spain have sent naval vessels to protect an international flotilla delivering aid to Gaza after it came under drone attack, in an unprecedented move that risks escalating tensions with Israel, which opposes the initiative.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of around 50 civilian boats carrying lawyers, parliamentarians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, is seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade.

Italy’s defence ministry said a frigate dispatched on Wednesday, hours after the flotilla was targeted en route to Gaza, would be replaced by another vessel. Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told parliament the mission aimed to protect lives.

“It is not an act of war, it is not a provocation: it is an act of humanity, which is a duty of a state towards its citizens,” Crosetto said.

FLOTILLA REJECTS CYPRUS COMPROMISE

The Italian foreign ministry said Belgium, France and other European nations had asked Italy to help their citizens on the flotilla if needed.

Italy proposed that aid supplies could be dropped in Cyprus and handed to the Catholic Church’s Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem for distribution in Gaza, a plan Israel supported. But the flotilla rejected the compromise on Thursday.

“Our mission stays true to its original goal of breaking Israel’s illegal siege and delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged population of Gaza,” the Italian group said.

The Latin Patriarchate declined to comment on reports it was in discussions.

Spain said on Thursday it was sending a warship to assist the flotilla, joining Italy in an unprecedented deployment by European governments.