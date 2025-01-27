Gaza residents stream home to the north after hostage breakthrough

CAIRO: Tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed along the main roads leading north in Gaza on Monday (Jan 27) after Hamas agreed to hand over three Israeli hostages later this week and Israeli forces began to withdraw from a main corridor across the enclave.

A column of people, some holding infants in their arms or carrying bundles of belongings on their shoulders, headed north on foot, along a road running by the Mediterranean Sea shore.

"It's like I was born again and we were victorious again," said Palestinian mother, Umm Mohammed Ali, part of the miles-long throng that moved slowly along the coastal road.

Witnesses said the first residents arrived in Gaza City in the early morning after the first crossing point in central Gaza opened at 7am. Another crossing opened around three hours later, letting in vehicles.