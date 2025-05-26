German chief of defence orders swift expansion of warfare capabilities

BERLIN: Germany's Chief of Defence, Carsten Breuer, has ordered the German military to be fully equipped with weapons and other material by 2029, a document seen by Reuters on Sunday (May 25) shows.

By 2029, Russia may have reconstituted its forces sufficiently to attack NATO territory, according to estimates by Breuer and other senior military officials at NATO.

The document entitled Directive Priorities for the Bolstering of Readiness, which Breuer signed on May 19, said Germany will meet the goal with the help of funds made available by loosening of the country's debt brake in March.

The defence ministry in Berlin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the directive, Breuer sets priorities for the weapons that should be acquired or developed most urgently, reflecting in part priorities NATO has previously laid out.