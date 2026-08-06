Germany opens terrorism probe after explosive drone found at air cargo hub

BERLIN: Germany opened a counterterrorism investigation on Wednesday (Aug 5) after an explosive-laden drone was found near a runway at Leipzig/Halle airport overnight, prompting the closure of parts of one of Europe's biggest cargo hubs.

Investigators were also examining what a DHL cargo plane had struck in the air after being diverted from the airport in eastern Germany during the disruption.

Airport workers discovered the drone in a restricted cargo area near the southern runway overnight. Flights were suspended and several aircraft, including some owned by German logistics firm DHL, were diverted.

Authorities said there had been no danger to passengers or airport staff and most operations resumed by morning after one runway was reopened.