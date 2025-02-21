Why is Germany’s far-right party set for its strongest election result yet?

BERLIN: Germany is gearing up for a snap national election on Sunday (Feb 23), amid voter dissatisfaction over key issues like illegal immigration and law and order.

While the conservative Christian Democrats are the favourite to become the biggest party in power, polls show that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is on course for its highest ever vote share.

Germany’s election is being held after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition collapsed late last year.

According to polls, AfD is poised to place second after the country’s 60 million eligible voters cast their ballots. But no matter how it fares, the party’s ascent has already shaken up the European political establishment.

It has even fielded its first-ever candidate for chancellor – AfD leader Alice Weidel.

DEADLY ATTACKS BOOSTED SUPPORT

To its supporters, the AfD is a voice for those frustrated with the policies and approaches of traditional parties on issues like immigration, economic disparity and a loss of German culture.

Germans have been reeling from a series of deadly attacks, including one in Munich earlier this month where a mother and her two-year-old daughter were killed in a car-ramming attack, allegedly carried out by an Afghan asylum seeker.

These attacks, some of which have been linked to migrants, have boosted support for AfD.