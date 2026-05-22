Germany's Merz pitches making Ukraine EU 'associate member'

BRUSSELS: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has proposed making Ukraine an "associate member" of the EU without voting rights, while Kyiv goes through the lengthy process of joining fully, a letter seen by AFP Thursday (May 21) said.



The plan - first floated by Merz with EU counterparts last month - would see Ukraine's leader attend the bloc's summit but not be able to cast a vote.



Kyiv would have a representative at the top table of the EU's executive, the European Commission, and non-voting members of the European parliament.



Under the proposal, outlined by Merz in a letter to EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, the bloc's mutual assistance clause would apply to Ukraine, and it could benefit from parts of the EU's budget.



"It is obvious that we will not be able to complete the accession process shortly, given the countless hurdles as well as the political complexities of ratification processes," Merz wrote.



"What I envisage is a political solution that brings Ukraine substantially closer to the European Union and its core institutions immediately."



Ukraine is pushing to speed up its bid to join the 27-nation European Union as it fights Russia's invasion on the battlefield.



Kyiv's progress was blocked by Hungary's nationalist former premier Viktor Orban, but his election defeat by rival Peter Magyar has raised hopes Kyiv could now move forward.



Merz's plan could face scepticism from both Germany's EU counterparts and from Ukraine.



"Either we accept someone or we don't," Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters at a press conference, slamming the idea.