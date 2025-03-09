Germany's Merz and SPD reach preliminary deal towards coalition

BERLIN: German election winner Friedrich Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) concluded preliminary talks on forming a coalition government on Saturday (Mar 8), promising to get tough on illegal migration, support industry and boost the economy.

Chancellor-in-waiting Merz wants to form a coalition by Easter, which falls on April 20 this year. He has warned it was "five minutes to midnight" for Europe to fend for itself against a hostile Russia, with the US under President Donald Trump no longer seen as a reliable ally.

The two parties were racing for a deal before next week when they hope to push a loosening of Germany's borrowing limits through parliament to revive growth in Europe's largest economy and boost military spending.

"There is an enormous urgency, especially with regard to the Bundeswehr (military) budget," Merz said.