Calls grow in Germany to revive compulsory military service

BERLIN: Germany's conservatives, who are set to lead the next government, on Tuesday (Mar 4) argued that the country should quickly reintroduce compulsory military service.

Friedrich Merz, head of the CDU/CSU bloc that topped last month's elections, has argued that in the era of US President Donald Trump, Europe will have to better handle its own security.

The defence policy spokesman of his centre-right alliance, Florian Hahn, told Bild daily that Germany's "suspension of conscription no longer fits the current threat situation".

"The first conscripts will have to walk through the barracks gates in 2025," Hahn told the daily. "We cannot stand by and watch as the world around us becomes more unsafe."

Fears about the future strength of NATO have surged in Europe, not least after Trump recently sided repeatedly with long-isolated Russia against Ukraine, upending the Western consensus of recent years.

Merz has vowed to break with many policies of former CDU chancellor Angela Merkel, including on migration, but also on her 2011 decision to suspend compulsory military service.

This week, Merz reiterated that he would favour the reintroduction of a compulsory year in which young people could perform either military or community service.

"We need a much higher personnel strength in the armed forces," he said.

"I am not committing myself to any numbers now, but we cannot manage with the current number and we also need a much stronger reserve."