Germany's Scholz pressed to call vote after coalition collapse

BERLIN: Germany's embattled Olaf Scholz faced heavy pressure Thursday to quickly call elections after his unruly coalition collapsed just as Donald Trump is headed back to the White House.



The centre-left chancellor has vowed to cling on in a minority government for now and to ask for a confidence vote in January that would likely lead to snap elections in March.



But the conservative opposition is pressing to hold the key vote next week rather than next year, at a time when Germany is suffering economic distress and global volatility.



Christian Democrats (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz - whose alliance with Bavaria's CSU is leading in opinion polls - said Scholz's alliance with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats had "failed".



"The decision taken last night... is the end of the coalition government and thus the end of this legislative period," Merz said, adding that there was "absolutely no reason" to delay the confidence vote until January.



The call was echoed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the hard-left BSW, whose rise has rattled Germany's traditionally staid party politics, as well as by the ousted Free Democrats (FDP).