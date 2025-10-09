French prosecutors seek 12-year term in Gisele Pelicot rape appeal

NIMES, France: French prosecutors on Thursday (Oct 9) sought a 12-year jail term for the only man among 50 who claims he is innocent after being convicted of sexually abusing Gisele Pelicot.

The 72-year-old's former husband has admitted to drugging her with sedatives and inviting dozens of strangers to rape and abuse her over nearly a decade in a case that shocked the world.

Gisele Pelicot allowed the public into the courtroom during the months-long trial last year to raise awareness about sexual violence, saying it was time for perpetrators - not victims - to be ashamed.

A lower court last year sentenced Husamettin Dogan, 44, to a nine-year prison sentence after prosecutors also requested 12 years.

Public prosecutor Dominique Sie said he was asking for three extra years in view of "Dogan's stance, in all its rigidity, as he absolutely refuses to take any responsibility".

Dogan has said he never intended to rape her and was "trapped" by her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot in 2019 into thinking he would be taking part in a couple's sexual game.

"As long as you refuse to admit it, it's not just a woman, it's an entire sordid social system that you are endorsing," Sie said.

"There needs to be an evolution for you, and for society, from rape culture to a culture of consent."

Gisele Pelicot told the court in the southern city of Nimes on Wednesday that Dogan had raped her and must "take responsibility" for his actions.

An investigator on Tuesday said that images of the abuse found on Dominique Pelicot's hard drive showed he had stayed at the house for at least "three hours and 24 minutes".

Footage shown to the court showed him penetrating an inert Gisele Pelicot.