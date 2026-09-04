US feminist icon Gloria Steinem dies aged 92

NEW YORK: Gloria Steinem, the American journalist, author and activist who was one of the most recognisable and enduring faces of the feminist movement, has died at age 92, her foundation announced on Thursday (Sep 3).

"Yesterday, Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her," Gloria's Foundation said in a statement. It did not specify the cause of death.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of tributes honouring her decades of boundary-pushing activism.

Steinem "pushed open doors not just for herself, but for literally millions of women behind her", said Hillary Clinton, the first woman to serve as US secretary of state and the country's first female presidential nominee of a major political party.

Nancy Pelosi, the first female US House speaker, called Steinem "a fearless trailblazer who transformed the fight for equality in America and inspired generations of women to know their power".

"She lit a torch many years ago. It is now our responsibility to keep it lifted into the future," said tennis legend Billie Jean King, winner of the famed 1973 "Battle of the Sexes" match and a prominent advocate for gender equality.