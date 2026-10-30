Google drags down Wall Street stocks

LONDON: Wall Street's main stock indices flashed red Thursday (Oct 29) as investors dropped shares in the parent company of Google following results that fanned concerns over whether the global technology boom can be sustained.



After a mostly downbeat showing across Asia, Europe advanced, with the European Central Bank leaving interest rates unchanged after the Federal Reserve maintained US borrowing costs on Wednesday.



The euro dipped after Christine Lagarde announced she would step down as the ECB's president in February, but then rose as she signalled a likely rate hike in December.



Crude prices shed more than one per cent on reports of renewed diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran to avoid further strikes.



Wall Street's main stock indices were lower in midday trading, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropping 1.3 per cent.



Shares in Alphabet plunged 12 per cent. Google's parent company reported after Wednesday's close of trading lower-than-expected profits while it maintained big spending on artificial intelligence.



"It is a rare day when the three big US indices retreat but the small caps gain in tandem with a broad advance in Europe," said market analyst Chris Beauchamp at online trading and investing platform IG.



He noted tech fears had spread to encompass Caterpillar, the construction equipment manufacturer that is the second biggest stock on the Dow index, which faces higher costs to finance its heavy debt load as booming AI infrastructure spending drives up borrowing rates.

Underwhelming results from South Korea's Samsung Electronics also added to doubts about the returns on AI spending.



Samsung, the world's largest maker of memory chips, delivered record quarterly profits but missed market expectations in its semiconductor division.



South Korea's Kospi shares index closed down 1.2 per cent, while Hong Kong and Shanghai also fell. Tokyo finished higher.