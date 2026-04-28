Man, 89, held after two shootings in Athens

ATHENS: Greek police on Tuesday (Apr 28) arrested an 89-year-old man after two shootings wounded four people in Athens, reportedly sparked by problems with pension payments.

The pensioner, who was said to have psychological issues, was detained in Patras, some 200km from the capital, after several hours at large.

He was tracked down to a hotel near the bus station in the port city and found in possession of a weapon, public television channel ERT reported.

State news agency ANA said the man, described as a scrap dealer, had initially shot an employee of the state pension organisation EFKA in the leg in central Athens.

He then fired his weapon at a court office several blocks away, lightly wounding three women working there and leaving a fourth in shock.

All were taken to hospital, but were not in danger, ERT said.