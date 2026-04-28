Logo
Logo

World

Man, 89, held after two shootings in Athens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Man, 89, held after two shootings in Athens

Man, 89, held after two shootings in Athens

People gather outside a courthouse after a gunman opened leaving several people wounded in Athens, Apr 28, 2026. (Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris)

28 Apr 2026 07:43PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2026 10:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS: Greek police on Tuesday (Apr 28) arrested an 89-year-old man after two shootings wounded four people in Athens, reportedly sparked by problems with pension payments.

The pensioner, who was said to have psychological issues, was detained in Patras, some 200km from the capital, after several hours at large.

He was tracked down to a hotel near the bus station in the port city and found in possession of a weapon, public television channel ERT reported.

State news agency ANA said the man, described as a scrap dealer, had initially shot an employee of the state pension organisation EFKA in the leg in central Athens.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

He then fired his weapon at a court office several blocks away, lightly wounding three women working there and leaving a fourth in shock.

All were taken to hospital, but were not in danger, ERT said.

People leave a courthouse after a gunman opened fire leaving several people wounded in Athens, Apr 28, 2026. (Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris)

"I saw the whole thing ... he was firing at the ground," an eyewitness told the station.

ERT broadcast surveillance camera footage showing a man described as the suspect, dressed in a dark coat and a cap, leaving the EFKA office on foot.

News reports said the man, who had been treated at a mental hospital in 2018, left a shotgun at the court office, as well as letters complaining about not being able to get a pension.

Athens court staff announced a 24-hour strike on Wednesday in protest at the incident, which they blamed on poor security at court buildings.

Source: AFP/nh

Related Topics

Greece
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement