Crippling power outage ends in Greenland capital

NUUK, Denmark: Power returned to Greenland's capital on Sunday (Jan 25) after a sweeping outage overnight caused by a transmission failure due to strong winds, the state utility company Nukissiorfiit said.

Nuuk, home to around 20,000 people and mostly powered by a hydroelectric plant, was left without electricity at around 10.30pm (Sunday, 8.30am, Singapore time) on Saturday, AFP reporters observed.

"The entire city now has electricity, water, and heating again," Nukissiorfiit said on Facebook early on Sunday.

Internet connectivity had also been affected. Internet monitor NetBlocks reported a significant decline in connectivity in Greenland, "with high impact to capital Nuuk".

It comes days after Greenland's government published a brochure offering residents advice on crisis preparedness, while US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to seize it by force.

Trump backed down after meeting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, saying they had reached a "framework" deal on the Danish autonomous territory.