Danish PM visits Greenland for talks after Trump climbdown
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is in Greenland for talks with its leader after the US President backed down from threatening to seize the Arctic island.
Denmark has rejected Trump's claims that the US must take control of Greenland because China and Russia are trying to gain a foothold in the region, with Copenhagen vowing to beef up its military presence on the island.
Frederiksen's visit comes after two fraught weeks for Denmark and Greenland, culminating in Trump claiming he had reached an agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday that saw the US leader withdraw his threats of military action and tariffs against European allies.
"I'm here to show the strong support Danes have for Greenlanders," Frederiksen told reporters.
"It's a very difficult time, everyone can see that," she said, adding they were working on preparing a "diplomatic response".
Trump and Rutte agreed on what the US leader called a "framework", the details of which have not been disclosed.
Trump said only that the United States "gets everything we wanted" in the plan, which would be in force "forever".
A source familiar with the talks told AFP the US and Denmark would renegotiate a 1951 defence pact on Greenland.
That agreement, updated in 2004, already allows Washington to ramp up troop deployments provided it informs Denmark and Greenland in advance.
SECURITY TALKS WITH US
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen stressed Friday there had been no detailed plan hammered out between Trump and Rutte, rather there was a "framework for a future agreement".
He said "instead of those drastic ideas about needing to own Greenland ... (Trump) now wishes to negotiate a solution".
Frederiksen held talks with Rutte in Brussels on Friday. They agreed "to enhance deterrence and defence in the Arctic," Rutte wrote on X after their meeting.
Frederiksen meanwhile was greeted with a hug from Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen at Nuuk airport, then rushed into a car without speaking to journalists.
Lokke said negotiations on the framework agreement would start soon, focussing on "security, security, and security".
"We will get those meetings started fairly quickly. We will not communicate when those meetings are, because what is needed now is to take the drama out of this."
"RED LINE"
Denmark and Greenland have stressed that sovereignty and territorial integrity would be a "red line" in the talks.
Nielsen said on Thursday he was not aware of the contents of the Trump-Rutte talks but insisted no deal could be made without involving Nuuk.
"Nobody else than Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark have the mandate to make deals or agreements," he told reporters.
Frederiksen has repeatedly said the same thing.
A Danish colony for three centuries, Greenland, which has around 57,000 inhabitants, gradually gained autonomy in the second half of the 20th century and obtained self-rule in 2009.
But Denmark's assimilation policies - including de facto bans on the Inuit language and forced sterilisations - have left Greenlanders bitter and angry.
While an overwhelming majority of the island's inhabitants support a decades-long drive for full independence, Trump's threats over the past year have led to a warming of ties between Denmark and Greenland.
"Greenlanders still have a lot of grievances concerning Denmark's lack of ability to reconsider its colonial past," Ulrik Pram Gad, a researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies, told AFP.
"But Trump's pressure has prompted the wide majority of the (Greenlandic) political spectrum ... to put the independence preparations - always a long-term project - aside for now."