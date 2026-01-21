Greenland dispute deepens as US tariff threats trigger European backlash

NUUK AT CENTRE

At the centre of the storm is Nuuk, Greenland’s icy capital, home to just 20,000 people – roughly a third of the island’s population.

The town has suddenly been thrust into global geopolitics, as the US ramps up pressure to assert control over the territory.

Despite the mounting rhetoric, there is little local support for the idea.

A survey by pollster Verian found that 85 per cent of Greenlanders do not want the Arctic island to become part of the US.

Greenlanders told CNA they are worried about the future of their island, with some feeling betrayed by a country they long viewed as a friend.

“We had hoped that maybe the Trump administration had forgotten us a little,” said one woman. “But we can see that’s not happening and right now everything is really at stake.”

Greenland – which is larger than France, Germany and Spain combined – sits astride key Arctic shipping routes and is of immense strategic value.

US President Donald Trump has argued that controlling the island – and preventing what he claims could be a future takeover by China or Russia – is a matter of national security.

Critics, however, say there is also a powerful economic motive.

Beneath Greenland’s vast ice sheet and snow-capped mountains lie critical rare earth minerals and largely untapped oil reserves, which are increasingly vital to global supply chains.

Greenlanders insist that only they should control the resources.