Europe hits back at Trump tariff threat over Greenland

Aides to French President Emmanuel Macron said he would ask the EU to activate a never-before-used "anti-coercion instrument" against Washington if Trump makes good on his additional tariffs.



This measure allows for curbing imports of goods and services into the EU, a market of 27 countries with a combined population of 450 million.



Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to seize Greenland since returning to the White House for a second term.



His rhetoric towards that goal has hardened since he ordered a military operation against Venezuela early this month to capture its leader, Nicolas Maduro.

"BLACKMAIL"

Trump and his administration have argued that Greenland coming under US rule would serve American "national security".



He and his aides have also argued that Denmark - although a NATO ally - would be unable to defend Greenland should Russia or China ever seek to invade.



Denmark and several of its European NATO allies responded by recently sending small numbers of military personnel to Greenland for an exercise, to which the United States was also invited.



Some German soldiers were seen boarding a flight on Sunday to leave Greenland after completing a recon mission.



And on Saturday, thousands of people in Greenland and Denmark protesting over the US push to control the Arctic island.



"Make America Go Away" read the wording on caps worn by many demonstrators, riffing on Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.