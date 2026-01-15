Europeans send troops to Greenland as Trump presses claim

NUUK: European countries sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland on Thursday (Jan 15) as Denmark said it was pressing on with plans for a "larger and ⁠more permanent" NATO presence to secure the island coveted by US President Donald Trump.

The modest European deployments, meant to help Denmark prepare military exercises, sent a strong message of support a day after a meeting of officials from the US, Denmark and Greenland failed to reach any breakthrough on the impasse.

After that meeting, Trump repeated his assertion that Denmark could not be relied upon to protect its autonomous territory, Greenland, if Russia or China ever wanted to occupy it. Trump says the strategically located and mineral-rich island is vital to US security and has not ruled out the use of force to take it.

Greenland and Denmark say it is not for sale and that threats of force are reckless.

Denmark's defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, told journalists in Copenhagen on Thursday he did ‍not have a final figure for the envisaged expanded NATO presence ⁠in ‍Greenland.

"But it is clear that we now will be able to plan for a larger and more permanent presence throughout 2026 and that is crucial to show that security in the Arctic is not only for the Kingdom of Denmark, it is for all of NATO."