CNA Explains: Why does Trump want Greenland and could he really take over the island?

In the early months of his return to the White House, US President Donald Trump repeatedly said he wants to take control of Greenland - and has not ruled out the use of military force to achieve this goal.

The issue had largely drifted out of headlines in recent months, but the US strike in Venezuela has put it back in the spotlight.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," Trump said Sunday (Jan 4).

In response, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen warned Trump to back off and said the island is open to dialogue through proper channels and with respect for international law.

WHY DOES TRUMP WANT GREENLAND?

Greenland, the world’s biggest island, is a self-ruling territory of Denmark.

It sits at a strategic location straddling the North Atlantic and the Arctic. The region’s vast stores of critical minerals and fossil fuels are coveted by the US and its strategic rivals China and Russia.

Greenland also has untapped rare earth minerals and could be a vital player as the polar ice melts and new shipping routes emerge.

But Trump has pushed back on the notion that Greenland’s energy or minerals are fuelling his interest, saying the US has plenty of resources.

Instead, he argues that the island is necessary for US national security.

“We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence,” Trump said in a telephone interview with The Atlantic.

Greenland's strategic location between Europe and North America makes it a critical site for the US ballistic missile defence system. It is also on the shortest route for missiles between Russia and the US.

The island is already home to the US’ northernmost air base and a radar station that’s used for detecting missile threats and monitoring space.

The Pituffik Space Base was built following a 1951 defence agreement between Denmark and the US. It supports missile warning, missile defence and space surveillance operations for the US and NATO.