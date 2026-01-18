Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland

WEST PALM, Florida: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jan 17) vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland, escalating a row over ⁠the future of Denmark's vast Arctic island.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said additional 10 per cent import tariffs would take effect on Feb 1 on goods from eight European nations.

Those tariffs would increase to 25 per cent on Jun 1 and would continue until a deal was reached for the US to purchase Greenland, Trump wrote.



Trump's threats came as thousands of people protested in the capital of Greenland against his wish to acquire the mineral-rich island at the gateway to the Arctic. Thousands more protested in Copenhagen and other Danish cities.



The US president aimed his ire at Denmark, a fellow NATO member, as well as several European countries that have deployed troops in recent days to the vast autonomous territory with a population of 57,000.



European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, issued a joint statement: "Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral".

"Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," they wrote in a post on social media.

The statement came days after Danish and Greenlandic officials held talks in Washington over Trump's bid to acquire the territory, without reaching agreement.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," said the EU statement.

"Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US."