Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposed to US takeover of Greenland

COPENHAGEN: Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 16) warned that he could slap tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland takeover plans, as US Congress members visited Copenhagen to give their backing for Denmark and its autonomous Arctic island.

The bipartisan delegation, on a two-day trip to the Danish capital, said the US president's long-held territorial ambitions - strongly rejected by Denmark - were not shared by the American people.

Europeans have also been showing their backing for Greenland, in a military reconnaissance mission that a Danish general said Washington was invited to and which was linked to what Russia does after the war in Ukraine.

Trump, again insisting the United States needed mineral-rich Greenland for its "national security", warned that he "may put a tariff" on countries that oppose that stance.

The 11 visiting US lawmakers held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen, as well as Denmark's foreign and defence ministers, parliamentarians and business leaders.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said there was "good dialogue" and stressed it was important to "nurture" ties between the United States, Denmark and Greenland.

"The vast majority" of Americans do not agree that it is a good idea for the United States to acquire Greenland, she told reporters.

"Greenland needs to be viewed as our ally, not as an asset," she added.