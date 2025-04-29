Partial telecoms blackout in Greenland, possibly linked to Spain

COPENHAGEN: Parts of Greenland were deprived on Monday evening (Apr 28) of phone, SMS and internet connections, possibly linked to a massive power outage on the Iberian Peninsula, the operator said.

"Right now there is no contact with our equipment in Maspalomas in Spain, which we rely on to supply customers in the satellite area," operator Tusass said at around 10pm GMT (Tuesday, 6am, Singapore time).

"We are investigating whether there is a connection between the major power outage that Spain is/has been hit by," it said.

By Tuesday morning, electricity had been restored to most of Spain and Portugal.

The affected areas on Greenland were located in the north and south of the vast Arctic territory.