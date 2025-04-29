Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Partial telecoms blackout in Greenland, possibly linked to Spain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Partial telecoms blackout in Greenland, possibly linked to Spain

Partial telecoms blackout in Greenland, possibly linked to Spain

Passengers at Atocha train station in Madrid, a day after a major power outage on Apr 29, 2025. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

29 Apr 2025 04:45PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2025 04:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN: Parts of Greenland were deprived on Monday evening (Apr 28) of phone, SMS and internet connections, possibly linked to a massive power outage on the Iberian Peninsula, the operator said.

"Right now there is no contact with our equipment in Maspalomas in Spain, which we rely on to supply customers in the satellite area," operator Tusass said at around 10pm GMT (Tuesday, 6am, Singapore time).

"We are investigating whether there is a connection between the major power outage that Spain is/has been hit by," it said.

By Tuesday morning, electricity had been restored to most of Spain and Portugal.

The affected areas on Greenland were located in the north and south of the vast Arctic territory.

Source: AFP/co(nh)

Related Topics

Greenland Spain Portugal power
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement