Greenland rejects US takeover 'under any circumstance': govt

NUUK, Denmark: Greenland's government on Monday (Jan 12) said it could not accept a US takeover of the Arctic island under "any circumstance", after US President Donald Trump said that the United States would take the territory "one way or the other".



Trump has repeatedly threatened to bring the island under US control, arguing that the Danish autonomous territory is crucial for national security.



"The United States has once again reiterated its desire to take over Greenland. This is something that the governing coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstance," the Greenlandic government said in a statement.



On Sunday, Trump warned that if the United States didn't take Greenland, "Russia or China will, and I'm not letting that happen".



The US leader said he would be open to making a deal with the Danish self-governing island, "but one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland."