Greenlanders overwhelmingly oppose becoming part of the United States, poll shows

COPENHAGEN: An opinion poll indicated that 85 per cent of Greenlanders do not wish their Arctic island - a semi-autonomous Danish territory - to become a part of the United States, with nearly half saying they see interest from US President Donald Trump as a threat.

Trump said earlier this month that Greenland was vital to US security and Denmark should give up control of the strategically important island.

The survey by pollster Verian, commissioned by the Danish newspaper Berlingske and Greenlandic daily Sermitsiaq, showed that only 6 per cent of Greenlanders are in favour of their island becoming part of the US, with 9 per cent undecided.

The poll showed that 45 per cent viewed Trump's interest in Greenland as a threat, with 43 per cent saying they see it as an opportunity, leaving 13 per cent undecided.

Greenland enjoys many of the same welfare benefits as Denmark such as universal healthcare and free education.

Only 8 per cent of those polled said they would be willing to change their Danish citizenship to American, 55 per cent said they would prefer to be Danish citizens, and 37 per cent were undecided.