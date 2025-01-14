Trump's Greenland plan: US House Republicans seek support for bill on possible purchase

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Trump says he wants to make Greenland a part of the United States and does not rule out using military or economic power to persuade Denmark to hand it over. Republicans won a narrow majority in the House and Senate in the Nov 5 US elections.



The bill, if passed, will allow the president to enter into negotiations with Denmark on Jan 20, when Trump takes office.



"Congress hereby authorizes the President, beginning at 12.01pm EST on January 20, 2025, to seek to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," the bill's draft says.



"Not later than five calendar days after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark relating to the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, the President shall transmit to the appropriate congressional committees the agreement, including all related materials and annexes," it adds.