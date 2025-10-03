Group leading Morocco protests demands government dismissal

RABAT: The group leading Morocco's mass protests called on Friday (Oct 3) for the government's dismissal, following days of unrest that have seen the deaths of three people.

The demand came after fresh demonstrations demanding reforms to the health and education sectors took place across the kingdom on Thursday, a sixth consecutive day of largely peaceful protests pockmarked with spates of violence.

"We demand the dismissal of the current government for its failure to protect the constitutional rights of Moroccans and respond to their social demands," protest group GenZ 212 said.

The group, whose organisers remain unknown, also demanded the "release of all those detained in connection with the peaceful protests".

The rallies across the usually stable country have been fuelled by anger over social inequality, particularly following reports last month of the deaths of eight pregnant women at a public hospital in the city of Agadir.

Many Moroccans feel that the public health and education sectors should be improved as the kingdom pushes forward with major infrastructure projects to host the Africa Cup of Nations in December and part of the 2030 World Cup.

GenZ 212 said it was basing its demand for the firing of the government on an article in the constitution that "grants His Majesty the King the power to appoint and dismiss the Prime Minister and members of the government".

The group has largely used the Discord online messaging platform to spread its calls for protest, and has repeatedly distanced itself from the violence and vandalism seen in some cities.

In the capital Rabat on Thursday, demonstrators carrying Moroccan flags demanded "health and not just stadiums", according to an AFP journalist, who said there were no violent incidents.

Other rallies were reported in Casablanca, Marrakech and Agadir, also with no sign of unrest.

"DIALOGUE"

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said in his first public address since the unrest started that his government was willing to "engage in dialogue" and "respond to the (protesters') demands".

The premier also said three people had been killed during protests the night before, describing the events as "regrettable".

An interior ministry spokesman said that all three demonstrators were killed after attempting to storm a local law enforcement station on Wednesday night.

The authorities had initially said two protesters were killed when officers opened fire on a group of demonstrators that they accused of wielding "bladed weapons" and said had attempted to "storm" the station near Agadir.