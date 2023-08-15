Growing concern among students, advocates in US as student loan debt repayments restart in October

“A lot of people of my generation or older than me are drowning in student debt. If their debt was forgiven, they would be able to go on and get married (and) buy houses,” he said.

In the US, higher education is needed to get better-paying jobs.

For many, however, the only way to achieve that is by taking out enormous loans.

Ms Satra Taylor, director of higher education, workforce policy and advocacy at Young Invincibles, an organisation that advocates for debt cancellation, said: “Folks should be able to pursue whatever careers that they see fit without being shouldered with student loan debt.”

She returned to college recently in order to progress further in her field. In the process, she took on more debt.

“We made a decision out of the options that we had and that was in order to pursue the American dream, we had to acquire a college degree to do so,” Ms Taylor told CNA.