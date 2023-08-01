Growing concern among UK farmers of competition from cheaper, lower quality imports under new trade deal

Mr Sunak has made trade and international relations a key part of his administration.

In an open letter to farmers in May, he argued that the CPTPP framework is a good platform to build upon, and made six promises covering everything from protecting UK food standards to trying to open up new global markets, even with places outside of pre-existing free trade agreements.

UK AT A MIDPOINT

The UK is at a midpoint between the initial post-Brexit trade continuity programmes, and having a fully matured trade policy, said Dr Joshua Paine, a senior lecturer of law at the University of Bristol.

The international trade and investment law expert told CNA that although some of the headlines about the importance of the CPTPP for the UK have been disparaging, the deal would be beneficial in the years to come.

“I think joining CPTPP, though, does have strategic significance for the UK and the economic significance of the deal may grow. The CPTPP currently has applications from five other parties besides the UK to join the deal. They include, for example, China, Taiwan and a handful of Latin American countries,” he said.

“There are other states who haven't formally applied yet, but who have expressed some interest in joining. For example, South Korea or Thailand.”