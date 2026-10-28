GSK to nearly double cancer medicines in clinical trials next year

LONDON: GSK said on Tuesday (Oct 27) that it expects to almost double the number of cancer medicines it has in clinical trials next year, including those in early-stage studies, as it tries to rebuild its oncology business.

The drugmaker's clinical-stage portfolio of about 15 assets would likely "come close to doubling" in 2027, Hesham Abdullah, who heads GSK's oncology research and development, told the Wall Street Journal earlier on Tuesday.

The British drugmaker has bet big on cancer drugs under CEO Luke Miels, including its US$10.6 billion takeover of US biotech Nuvalent earlier this year. One of the drugs acquired in the process received approval in July while a regulatory decision on another is expected by November.

Miels faces the task of reassuring investors that the company can navigate looming patent cliffs for its blockbuster HIV drugs.

"We may have close to 20 phase threes ongoing in 2027," Eric Richards, who heads oncology product development at GSK, told Reuters earlier in the week at a medical meeting.

Cancer drugs such as ris-rez and mo-rez are at the centre of GSK's ambitions. On Monday, data from GSK and Hansoh's ris-rez showed that it helped patients with a hard-to-treat cancer live longer without the disease worsening.

Five late-stage studies for mo-rez are ongoing as are two of four planned late-stage trials for ris-rez.

Cancer drugs contributed £1.08 billion (US$1.44 billion) to GSK's first-half sales. The company is due to report third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.