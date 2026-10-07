Commentary: Keep medicine out of the US-China tech war

HONG KONG: As Washington and Beijing tussle for dominance in frontier technologies, there’s one area in which competition shouldn’t preclude collaboration: innovative medicines. Beijing’s latest five-year plan for the biotechnology sector details how the country wants to lead the field globally. Unusually for an industrial blueprint, it comes with numeric targets.

By 2030, Chinese drugmakers are expected to have made a “major leap” in competitiveness with sales of new medications growing 20 per cent annually. Pharmaceutical companies aim to develop at least 25 per cent of the world’s first-in-class medicines, which are drugs that work in an entirely new way to treat a condition. They’re also expected to have originated at least five blockbuster therapies with sales of more than US$1 billion a year.

BETTING ON CHINESE RESEARCH

These ambitions aren’t as farfetched as they might seem. Decades of policy support, including investment in education, have helped turn the country into an increasingly fertile source of innovation from a follower in drug development.

Big Pharma has taken notice. To replenish their pipeline before a slew of lucrative patents expire, global companies have gone on a shopping spree, particularly in areas such as cancer and obesity treatments where China excels. Over the past five years, the value of overseas drug-licensing deals has surged more than 10-fold to a record US$134 billion.