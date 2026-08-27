Commentary: China is betting on spreading AI faster than the US can contain it

LONDON: Chinese AI model Kimi K3 drew so much demand that it pushed developer Moonshot’s computing capacity close to its limits within 48 hours of launch in July. Both tech giant Alibaba and start-up Z.ai claimed in August that their new models can compete with leading Western models on several benchmarks.

Yet, for all the buzz, the most consequential Chinese AI development of the past few weeks may not be a new large language model – but a chipmaking machine in Shanghai.

China is still largely dependent on foreign equipment to make advanced chips. But in late July, a little-known state-backed company reportedly began producing China's first domestically developed immersion deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines.

This is a rung below the most advanced extreme-ultraviolet (EUV) systems made by Dutch company ASML, which remain indispensable for making leading-edge semiconductor chips. Such EUV systems have been unavailable to China for years, after the Dutch government withheld export licences amid US pressure.