Commentary: China has become a tech superpower, so why is its economy slowing?

HONG KONG: For a country that still ranks as middle-income, that China leads the world in many of the industries of the future is nothing short of remarkable. In the past decade, it has emerged as a technological superpower, outcompeting far richer countries in many areas of advanced manufacturing - from electric and autonomous vehicles to industrial robots and high-speed rail. In artificial intelligence, Chinese large language models (LLMs) rival Western counterparts.

Yet despite the considerable (and largely justifiable) hype surrounding China’s industrial and tech companies, its stock market has been underperforming badly.

Compared to its peak in February 2021, the benchmark CSI 300 index was down by nearly 15 per cent (as of end-May). By contrast, the S&P 500 rose by more than 90 per cent and the Nikkei index by about 120 per cent over the same period.

The gap in performance is even more pronounced with tech companies. Whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite nearly doubled in the last five years, the Hang Seng TECH index (which comprises the 30 largest tech companies listed in Hong Kong) fell by nearly 40 per cent over the same period.